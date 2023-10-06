Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the Wisconsin offense: “They do a great job. Phil does a great job. Their offense is hard to stop. Multi-dimensional, when they hear about tempo and they hear about air raid, they think it's just throw it all over the lot. They do a great job running the football. They have several different schemes that they run the football with, so it's going to be a huge challenge for all those reasons, and the biggest reason is good players."

Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell on Rutgers: "They do a great job of managing the game. Special teams-wise, they're very honed into what it is they do. They're going to challenge you and pressure you in whatever situation, whether it's coming after punts, the possibility of fakes, they're going to have everything possible on the board. It makes you have to really execute at what you're doing. They do a great job of controlling the football, call it rushing the ball, but I think they're very smart in what it is they're doing. They're going to feature their best players — they're going to get the ball to the tailback, they're going to get the ball in the quarterback's hands and give him some RPOs and the ability to run the football. And they're going to rely a lot more on their defense in some situations."

Rutgers Hoops HC Steve Pikiell on the new up tempo offense: "This group is just more athletic and faster than we had in the past. The biggest thing a fast-paced game affects is the quicker you should the ball, the quicker you are on defense. I think last year we were the fourth-best defensive team in the country and the game gets slowed down when you play 19-20 seconds into the shot clock.”