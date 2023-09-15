Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the Virginia Tech offense: “Yeah, they are a good football team. Defensively their front is stout. They have some linebackers that can really run. The secondary, the safeties punish you and the corners can run and cover. It's a good defensive football team.

Offensively, their quarterback is a really good player, he's an experienced player. He's strong arm, accurate arm and can beat you with his feet.

Running back, they have two of them that they play, 32 and 24, they are both good players.

Offensive line, big. They lost some receivers, I don't know -- one of them had surgery, so he's not going to play. I was familiar with him. We tried to recruit him in the portal. And then the other fellow, I don't know. Looked like he pulled up with a hamstring. So I don't know what his status will be.

They went and got some portal receivers. Sounds familiar. So that will be -- they lost their tight end for the season at the beginning of the year. But the two young kids that are playing are good players. One of them is kind of more of a receiver-type tight end. The other can do both."

Virginia Tech HC Brent Pry on how to stop the Rutgers offense: “Yeah I'd tell you, just knowing Coach Ciarocca: very methodical. Great preparation. When I coached against him, when I coached with him: just very diligent in his study, and being very good at what they do at staying on schedule, they pride themselves on that. I think what you’re seeing right now out of their offense is just a few things that they do well that they hang their hat on, They don’t ask too much of their quarterback, they've got a good-sized front, their left tackle - both tackles - are good-sized guys. They're a a good physical front, they've got a back [Kyle Monongai] that runs hard. Tight end [Johnny Langan]'s a veteran. The grad-transfer tight end [Shawn Bowman] is big, he’s a veteran as well. So I just think he has a methodical approach. He’s very diligent. I think there's a great amount of preparation Kirk puts into it, and that's what you’re seeing right now."