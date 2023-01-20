Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on having Ciarrocca at OC and Harasymiak at DC: "You know, with Kirk coming back and leading the offense and with Joe Harasymiak leading the defense, it doesn't get better than that. I've never had better than that at any level, National Football League, college, doesn't matter. These two guys are great teachers, great leaders, and, look, I can't wait to put it together with these guys. It's going to be really good."

Rutgers Football OC Kirk Ciarrocca on his return to the banks: "I can say this: There are not a lot of jobs out there that would have gotten me to leave the University of Minnesota. I know that because Coach wasn't the only guy who called me in the off-season.

But I really wasn't looking to leave the University of Minnesota. What came upon me in talking with Coach was what I considered a great opportunity, a chance to get back on the East Coast; that's where I'm from. This is where my family is; a chance to work with a guy that I respect the heck out of. I respect the heck out of Coach Fleck, too, but this is an opportunity to work with a guy that I respect the heck out of."