Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the new look offense under Nunzio Campanile: "Look, I thought that we prepared very hard over the two weeks. Certainly you can't flip things upside down in two weeks' time. I think what we'll do is continue to grow.The quarterback position, it's not like we discovered something. We finally had our quarterbacks all able to play on the same day. The way it played out, we didn't know exactly how it was going to go. For that game, Noah was the starter, Gavin was the backup, and Evan was the next guy in.Each game is going to be different, depending on our preparation, on our opponent, our match-up, and until we figure out exactly how we want to go -- now, you say, well, you're on your eighth game. Yeah, as I told you at the beginning of the year, if it works itself out, that's great; and if it doesn't, we have to keep tweaking it until we figure it out.So we're working on it. Again, last week was the first time we had all three guys. It's really the first week that it was normal, so to speak."

HC Schiano on DC Joe Harasymiak heading back to Minnesota and the job he's done this season: "Joe has done an excellent job. Joe is an excellent football coach. He's a really fine communicator and connector with the players.I can say that for the whole defensive staff, though. I really have been impressed the way that they have come together, the way that they've connected with our guys, the level of detail that they've coached with. I'm very pleased, very, very pleased with the way those guys work together and the way they've bonded with the players.I just look forward to seeing that continue to grow because a lot of those players are young guys.

Schiano on connections to some of the guys at Minnesota: "Yeah, not just PJ, most of the staff. Kirk Ciarrocca is over there; Joe Rossi is over there. There's so many guys that have Rutgers connections that are on PJ's staff, and I love that. I'm proud, really, really proud of the job PJ has done.You mentioned he was here at Rutgers with us and then he was at Tampa, as well, and always did a great job. I knew, heck, probably a day into his time here that he was going to be a head coach. I could tell you countless stories of what a big difference he made in our program, both here and at Tampa. He's an excellent coach, and all the success he has had he deserves, because he works incredibly hard. He's incredibly driven, yet I think is a man that has a big heart and understands people.Yeah, I can't be more proud of him, but now we have to compete, right, so it's kind of like the first week of the season when we went and played Jeff at Boston College, and so many of those coaches had Rutgers ties.But I'm proud of all those guys, but when it's time to compete, it's time to compete. I know he'll be the same, and then after the game we'll hug it out and keep moving forward and help each other, because he does, he helps me, and I try to help him whenever we can.But obviously not the week we're playing them."

Minnesota HC PJ Fleck on preparing for a matchup versus Rutgers: ""Well, we're preparing for Rutgers, and it's a little too early to say everything about them. I just know that they're a lot better football team they were last year.

They're really good defensively and very aggressive. Greg's teams are always going to be sound, disciplined, play really well on defense and always have. Offensively, they have some weapons, and the quarterback is playing a lot better. And they're able to do a lot of different things. It's too early to really kind of dive into and tell you all the things just because it's Monday morning, but that's what we're doing right now.

But we got to focus on us. We got to get back to playing complimentary football. When we're on schedule and we look our best, we're complementary, meaning the run and the pass fit together. Offense and defense fit together. Special teams, the bridge that connects it. That's when we're really at our best. And we just been a little inconsistent with that the last few weeks."