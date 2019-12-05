NOTABLE QUOTES:

RHoops HC Steve Pikiell on Pittsburgh game: “We turned the ball over just way too many times and that’s not a characteristic of us. We also got off to a bad start early and we didn’t do a great job on keeping them out of the lane. Our defense is usually much more stringent than it was today. They did a good job and have to give them credit."

RFootball HC Greg Schiano on his staff and recruiting: “Right now, it’s me and Nunz (Nunzio Campanile). We have a lot of good, young support guys that are helping. Rick Mantz is here helping. We’re just digging in. We’ll figure it out. The one thing I learn is measure twice, cut once. We can put people on the road. The NCAA rules allow you to do that. We’ve put some guys as active recruiters.”

