Wake Forest too much to handle for Rutgers in Gator Bowl loss

Overcast skies set the scene in Jacksonville for an early kickoff. Despite their late insertion into the game, the Rutgers faithful showed up rather strong in a mostly-empty TIAA Bank Field.

A chaotic week for Rutgers culminated in a Gator Bowl matchup with 17th-ranked Wake Forest, a foe that ultimately proved to be too strong for the Scarlet Knights.

Things didn’t look great early, as the Demon Deacons marched down the field with little resistance en route to a touchdown on the opening drive. Making things worse were three offsides penalties by Rutgers.

It didn’t appear that things would be any better offensively after a rough start. The Knights quickly found themselves facing third down and long, but prevailed on a 17-yard pass to Matt Alaimo. Rutgers continued to move the ball, with three quarterbacks occupying the backfield. The drive culminated in a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Aaron Young.

In what seemed to be a gift from the great beyond, Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman floated a pass to the endzone, with no Demon Deacons anywhere to be found. Rutgers CB Kessawn Abraham was there, though. The ball came loose when Abraham hit the ground, bailing out Hartman. This proved costly, as Hartman then connected with A.T. Perry for a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Rutgers responded with a scoring drive of their own. A Noah Vedral lateral found its way to WR Isaiah Washington, who connected on a pass to Johnny Langan. Langan then powered down inside the 10-yard line. The offense ultimately stalled out at the end, settling for a field goal to cut the deficit to 14-10.

The high-tempo Wake Forest offense picked up where they left off, driving down the field yet again. However, the Rutgers defense stepped up when it mattered most, forcing a field goal and keeping it a one-score game.

The Rutgers offense continued to fight adversity, pulling off an unlikely third down conversion on a Joshua Youngblood catch. Despite a great effort by Johnny Langan to extend the play, the following third down attempt came up short, forcing a punt. Fan favorite Adam Korsak saw his first action of the day, pinning Wake Forest on their six-yard line.

What came next was by far the best performance of the first half from the Rutgers defense. They locked in and forced a three-and-out, setting up the offense for a successful drive to follow. The Swiss Army knife himself, Johnny Langan, did a bit of everything as the Knights made their way to the redzone.

An ill-advised throw by Noah Vedral on third down made its way into the hands of Wake Forest’s Gavin Holmes. Not only did Rutgers come up empty-handed, but the Demon Deacons took possession with ample time to score.

Wake Forest made the most of this, driving down into the redzone. The defense held strong again, barely getting a stop on third down. Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano then utilized his arsenal of remaining timeouts in an attempt to ice the field goal kicker. This proved futile, as Nick Sciba connected on his second field goal of the day to give Wake Forest a 20-10 lead going into halftime.

Rutgers got off to a rather rough start in the second half. Freshman QB Gavin Wimsatt appeared to think he had a free play because of a flag, but it was declined in lieu of the interception he threw. Despite this, the defense held strong and forced a three-and-out to get the ball back.

After one first down for Rutgers, the ball was back in the hands of the Deacons after they forced a punt. In what can only be described as a lowlight, multiple missed tackles by Rutgers led to an improbable conversion on 3rd and 26. Once again, the defense tightened up in the redzone, forcing another field goal.

Now trailing 23-10, Rutgers needed to score before things got away from them. In a bizarre turn of events, Wake Forest LB Ryan Smenda was ejected for targeting despite never making contact with a sliding Gavin Wimsatt. Later in the drive, a failed 4th down conversion resulted in another fruitless drive for the Knights.

Trapped in a collapsing pocket, Hartman exhibited his inner Houdini and escaped for a 35-yard rush down inside the 10 yard line. This was followed with a leaping touchdown grab by TE Brandon Chapman, his second of the day. A successful two-point conversion extended Wake Forest’s lead to 31-10.

The Demon Deacons tacked on another touchdown with just over four minutes remaining to make it 38-10. The game would end this way, with Wake Forest handedly taking the win.

While a 28-point loss is never the desired result, Coach Schiano focused on the positive in his postgame press conference.

“This is the hardest week of work I’ve ever done as a coach,” Schiano said. “I’ll remember everything it took, and all the people that made it possible… I wasn’t alone.”

One key focus for fans in Friday’s game was the usage of freshman QB Gavin Wimsatt. While the Kentucky native posted a subpar statline, going 7-16 for 30 yards, teammate Johnny Langan looks forward to seeing how he progresses.

“Gavin played great. You know, he just turned 18 like a month ago,” Langan said postgame. “He’s gonna get with Coach Gleeson and I’m excited to see what he does in the future.”

With any rebuild, there’s going to be growing pains. Sure, it was a rough loss, but it was a loss in a premier bowl game. Rutgers is in good hands, and this is just one rung in the ladder of returning to greatness.