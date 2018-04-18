There is an old motto in sports when it comes to losing players to injury; “next man up.” This means that even if some of the team’s biggest pieces were somehow all lost to injury, the next man on the depth chart has to step up. Last year, Rutgers lost a bevy of talent to injury, especially in both the defensive back group and the tight ends.

Senior tight end Jerome Washington was a major playmaker for the Scarlet Knights in 2017. While his numbers were relatively low (28 catches for 282 receiving yards and a touchdown), he led the team in receptions and passing yards gained. This offseason, though, Washington has been limited in practice after having off season shoulder surgery done.

Many expect Washington to be up and running by the time summer practice sessions start, but just in case Washington’s not ready, sophomore back-up Travis Vokolek has shown to be a viable fill-in.

The 6’6, 235-pound tight end out of Missouri did not see a lot of field action in 2017. Vokolek had just one catch for 14 yards against Indiana in November but was delegated to back up for most of the season.

It is a given to say that no one ever wishes another player harm in order to get ahead, but if we’re being honest, getting the extra reps at spring practice has really helped Vokolek stand out in front of the coaching staff. And Vokolek knows it.

“Jerome’s [Washington] is a great player, man. Playing behind him last year, I learned a lot,” Vokolek told TheKnightReport. “As soon as I saw the chance to get more reps and prove myself, I got out there and I did what I can to get better. Those extra reps have really helped me.”

Vokolek has been fortunate enough to be able to work with not just one, but two tight-end specialists on the team, with the first one being special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Vince and Okruch, and the second being new offensive coordinator John McNulty, who has had a hand in coaching quality tight ends when he was a tight ends coach with the Los Angeles Chargers, having worked with Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry.

Vokolek said, “I feel like I’ve made a huge improvement, my confidence has really gone up. [Coach] McNulty, he really does a good job at teaching his players how to work his system. There was a point where I was struggling really hard during practices. I’ve worked on my blocking and my route running a lot more, and I think I took a good step forward. I’ve gained some weight, gotten stronger, and I’m starting to get comfortable putting my hand on the ground [in the three-technique]. I’m not just a slot receiver kind-of tight-end, I want to be an overall great one.”

Coming with a high school background as both a wide receiver and a basketball player, Vokolek has shown that he knows how to play and has the tools do so. It is just a matter of putting it all together.

“I mean, I’m still learning to do even some of the basic stuff; catching the ball, blocking, and that kind of stuff, but I feel like I have improved a lot this offseason. Being able to spend more time with the coaching staff and really learn how to play the position has helped a lot.” Vokolek said.

Washington and Vokolek could be a top receiving option to whoever is starting under center for the Scarlet Knights next season. As for who will be the day one starter, we’ll just have to wait and see as the summer practices start to roll by.