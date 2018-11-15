Vilbert talks playoff football, updates official visit schedule
St. Joseph Regional (NJ) survived a 16-8 slugfest against St. Augustine Prep (NJ) in the quarterfinal round of the Non-Public Group 4 playoff bracket. Rutgers 2019 defensive end target Smith Vilbert played his part in the defensive shutout (points were off pick six) making multiple tackles and forcing a fourth quarter fumble.
The site caught up with the 6-foot-7, 250-pounder to discuss what the victory means for the Green Knights and his recruitment, which is seemingly still growing as the weeks go on.
Vilbert is thrilled to be in the position him and his teammates are currently in following an exhausting summer and challenging regular season slate.
“It feels great, we have St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) here next now,” he told The Knight Report. “Getting this close to a state championship is what we work every day for.”
The Spring Valley, NY native has picked up offers from Baylor, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Syracuse in the past few weeks, but schools from outside the Northeast are the ones he has recently heard from.
“I talk with Oregon the most,” he said. “Florida and Nebraska I talk to often as well, but the school that has also hit me up is Texas A&M even though they haven’t offered.”
Despite interest from some of the top programs in each Power-Five conference, he has maintained contact with Rutgers, the first school to believe in his talent.
“I love the coaches,” he said. “We talk a lot and I hope we keep talking to continue building our relationship. We’ll see what happens from there.”
Vilbert has scheduled official visits to Oregon (Nov. 30), Penn State (Dec. 7) and Florida in January.
He plans to tour two more schools after those three before making his decision.