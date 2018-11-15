St. Joseph Regional (NJ) survived a 16-8 slugfest against St. Augustine Prep (NJ) in the quarterfinal round of the Non-Public Group 4 playoff bracket. Rutgers 2019 defensive end target Smith Vilbert played his part in the defensive shutout (points were off pick six) making multiple tackles and forcing a fourth quarter fumble.

The site caught up with the 6-foot-7, 250-pounder to discuss what the victory means for the Green Knights and his recruitment, which is seemingly still growing as the weeks go on.

Vilbert is thrilled to be in the position him and his teammates are currently in following an exhausting summer and challenging regular season slate.

“It feels great, we have St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) here next now,” he told The Knight Report. “Getting this close to a state championship is what we work every day for.”