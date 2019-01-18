Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-18 20:55:27 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
VIDEO: Steve Pikiell & Chris Collins talk post
Richard Schnyderite •
TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher
RUTGERS HEAD COACH STEVE PIKIELL
NORTHWESTERN HEAD COACH CHRIS COLLINS
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}