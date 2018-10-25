Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-25 13:45:15 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
VIDEO: Rutgers Hoops HC Steve Pikiell talks to the media
Richard Schnyderite •
TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher
Rutgers men's basketball head coach Steve Pikiell talks to the media before today's practice.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}