Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-20 14:51:30 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Rutgers HC Chris Ash talks Northwestern postgame

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Rutgers Football head coach Chris Ash reacts to the teams 18-15 loss to Northwestern.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}