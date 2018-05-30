Early Wednesday morning the Scarlet Knights football team was the host of an event called Unified Game Day, hosted by the Special Olympics of New Jersey.

The event had about 275 middle and high schools students from five school districts across the state come and participate in various drills that the football team does on a daily basis.

The Knight Report spoke with offensive lineman Zach Venesky who helped out as a volunteer for the event.

“It was great being out here,” Venesky told TKR. “I loved participating in this community service and just giving back. Especially an event like this one being the Special Olympics, it’s great to see all the kids happy.”

The redshirt junior offensive lineman is in the middle of an intense battle for a starting spot on the offensive line that should continue throughout Summer and even into Fall camp.

“It’s cool to compete against all my friends,” said Venesky. “The whole offensive line is all so close, but the competitiveness brings out the best in all of us. We are all trying to become better than each other, but it also brings all us all closer together at the same time. It’s all kind of hard to explain, but it definitely builds our bond even stronger.”

Venesky has been working real hard this offseason as it is now his fourth year in the program as a Scarlet Knights football player.

“The offseason has been good so far,” Venesky mentioned.. “Summer just started up, but I feel good to be back and everything. I’m working on a lot of fundamentals, technique, and that will come especially with Kenny Parker’s workout routine.”

Next up for Venesky is the offseason lifting program which started a few days ago.

“Lifting is going real good, it just started,” said Venesky. “This offseason is going to be tough, they are putting a lot of emphasis on brotherhood, and toughness so it will be a grinder. I’m just ready to get after it.”

