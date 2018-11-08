TheKnightReport.Net

As Rutgers prepares to face off against Big Ten rival No. 4 Michigan, the Scarlet Knights have made some much-needed changes along the offensive line. Redshirt junior guard Zack Venesky has been given his third consecutive start of the season at left guard. Venesky got his first start against Northwestern after sophomore Sam Vretman went down with an injury. Having only appeared in four career games prior to that day, Venesky knows that getting the starting nod is a result of his hard in practice and his determination to improve himself.

In an interview with The Knight Report, Venesky said he was excited, but careful to not let the excitement get to him.

“It’s awesome, man, but my approach to it is that nothing is set in stone week to week. I have to keep improving and train hard, so I can keep my spot. I need to keep prepping like I’m still vying to earn it. There’s great competition on this team. Everyone wants to get after it, so I have to stand out.”

Venesky will have his hands full against the Wolverines, as he’ll face one of the top defensive tackles in Michigan’s Rashan Gary. A New Jersey kid himself, Gary has been limited this season with a shoulder injury he sustained prior to the start of the season.

So far, the Paramus Catholic product has racked up two sacks 20 total tackles in just six game appearances. Despite the low production, Venesky is fully aware of how talented Gary and the rest of Michigan’s defensive line is, as Michigan’s overall defense is ranked No. 1 in the NCAA.

“Definitely. we watch film of these guys all year, they’re great players. They’re always going to the ball with sharp focus. They play football incredibly well, so for us, we got to be locked in, work hard in practice, and just watch the film. My thing is you can never be over prepared when you face off against another team,” Venesky said. “I got to be on top of my game. Got to be overprepared. Gary’s a great player, so I’m getting after it, blocking out all the noise.”

Despite the seemingly lopsided matchup, Venesky has full confidence, not just in himself, but his team as a whole. “We’re a bunch of hard-working dudes, we like to get after people. I believe we’ve built an identity of being a tough and hard-working group of people,” Venesky said.