Updated look at Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell's coaching tree
With a new season quickly approaching, The Knight Report has decided to take a look at Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell’s coaching tree during his three stops as a head coach
Currently there are two former Pikiell assistant coaches who are now head coaches, eight who are assistant coaches at the DI level and one former player coaching at the DI level as well.
|COACH
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|UNDER PIKIELL
|
Guy Rancourt
|
Head Coach
|
Western Connecticut St.
|
Asst. coach at Stony Brook (2005-08)
|COACH
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|COACHING EXP. UNDER PIKIELL
|
Brandin Knight
|
Associate Head Coach
|
Rutgers
|
Asst. at Rutgers (2016-Present)
|
TJ Thompson
|
Assistant Coach
|
Rutgers
|
Asst. at Rutgers (2019-Present)
|
Marlon Williams
|
Assistant Coach
|
Rutgers
|
Asst. at Rutgers (2023-Present)
|
Karl Hobbs
|
Assistant Coach
|
Georgia Tech
|
Asst. at Rutgers (2016-22)
|
Dan Rickard
|
Associate Head Coach
|
Stony Brook
|
GA at Stony Brook (2006)
Asst. at Stony Brook (2007-16)
|
Tom Barrett
|
Assistant Coach
|
Sacred Heart
|
Dir. of External Ops at Rutgers (2021-23)
|
Ben Asher
|
Assistant Coach
|
Youngstown State
|
Dir. of Basketball Ops (2019-21)
Special Asst. to HC at Rutgers (2016-21)
|
Steve Hayn
|
Chief of Staff
|
Rutgers
|
Senior Advisor at Rutgers (2016-19)
Asst. at Rutgers (2019-21)
Chief of Staff at Rutgers (2021-Present)
|COACH
|POSITION
|TEAM
|UNDER PIKIELL
|
Matt Kinglsey
|
Associate Head Coach
|
Yale University
|
Wesleyan (1995-96)
