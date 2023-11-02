Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Updated look at Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell's coaching tree

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

With a new season quickly approaching, The Knight Report has decided to take a look at Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell’s coaching tree during his three stops as a head coach

Currently there are two former Pikiell assistant coaches who are now head coaches, eight who are assistant coaches at the DI level and one former player coaching at the DI level as well.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

PIKIELL'S COACHING TREE -- HEAD COACHES
COACH POSITION SCHOOL UNDER PIKIELL

Guy Rancourt

Head Coach

Western Connecticut St.

Asst. coach at Stony Brook (2005-08)
PIKIELL'S COACHING TREE -- ASSISTANT COACHES
COACH POSITION SCHOOL COACHING EXP. UNDER PIKIELL

Brandin Knight

Associate Head Coach

Rutgers

Asst. at Rutgers (2016-Present)

TJ Thompson

Assistant Coach

Rutgers

Asst. at Rutgers (2019-Present)

Marlon Williams

Assistant Coach

Rutgers

Asst. at Rutgers (2023-Present)

Karl Hobbs

Assistant Coach

Georgia Tech

Asst. at Rutgers (2016-22)

Dan Rickard

Associate Head Coach

Stony Brook

GA at Stony Brook (2006)

Asst. at Stony Brook (2007-16)

Tom Barrett

Assistant Coach

Sacred Heart

Dir. of External Ops at Rutgers (2021-23)

Ben Asher

Assistant Coach

Youngstown State

Dir. of Basketball Ops (2019-21)

Special Asst. to HC at Rutgers (2016-21)

Steve Hayn

Chief of Staff

Rutgers

Senior Advisor at Rutgers (2016-19)

Asst. at Rutgers (2019-21)

Chief of Staff at Rutgers (2021-Present)
PIKIELL COACHING TREE -- FORMER PLAYERS
COACH POSITION TEAM UNDER PIKIELL

Matt Kinglsey

Associate Head Coach

Yale University

Wesleyan (1995-96)

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement