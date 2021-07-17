UNDER THE RADAR REPORT: 2023 QB Luke Heinrich

EVALUATION.....

St. Joseph’s Montvale 2023 Quarterback Luke Henrich is a player to keep an eye on in the state of New Jersey as he brings unique arm talent when delivering throws inside/outside the pocket with an ability to be a threat as a runner. When evaluating Henrich he plays with nice feel inside the pocket and is able to keep his eyes down the field to make accurate throws despite the pressure he faces. Even when he gets outside the pocket and on the move, he’s disciplined enough to look for receivers in off-schedule throwing situations. Two thing’s that impressed me the most with Henrich was how he was able to go through his progression quickly and how he generates the necessary torque/lower half transfer into his throws. Henrich’s pocket awareness combined with him being able to get the football out on time within his progressions allows him to have success. He plays with a strong throwing base that gives him the ability to drive the football in different spots on the field. He’s mechanically sound from his footwork, to his throwing base, and to his arm slot. An under rated part of Henrich’s game is how effective of a runner he is, this puts extra stress on the defense due to the type of threat he is as a passer and runner. It’s important to note that Henrich is trained by quarterback coach Lamar McKnight, McKnight told me that Luke is, “Extremely poised which allows him to be really efficient and accurate. He can be a dangerous outside the pocket as both a passer and runner.” Overall, Luke Henrich is a quarterback that will grab plenty of colleges attentions in the near future.