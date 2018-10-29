UNC Lacrosse Commit Herbert Talks Rutgers Football Offer
Calvert Hall (MD) two-sporter Cole Herbert is currently committed to North Carolina on a lacrosse scholarship, but is now earning interest on the gridiron. The 2020 wideout picked up his first foot...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news