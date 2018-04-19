Tyshon Fogg was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of Calvert Hall in Baltimore, MD. When he arrived last year, Fogg was already built as a Big Ten-sized linebacker.
In 2017, he played in six games as a backup and tallied 18 tackles with one for loss and an interception, flashing his potential and ability. Fogg dealt with some injuries which held back however.
"He dealt with a concussion last year… and that threw his timetable off a little bit," defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jay Niemann at the beginning of spring practice which just concluded. "But you could see when he came in toward the end of the year and got into a couple of games after he was healthy what he was starting to be able to do. Now he's just got to pick up where he left off."
Fogg said he felt like “lightning” a few weeks ago and that remained same throughout the spring. The 6-foot-1, 240 weakside linebacker started the Scarlet-White game due to two-year starter Trevor Morris being out with a dislocated elbow. Fogg had just one tackle in the game, but has progressed so much that he is challenging Morris for the starting spot. He’s too good to just be a backup.
“My spring went pretty well,” Fogg told TKR. “I learned a lot and got a lot of reps so overall it was a pretty good experience. (During the spring game) it was a great experience especially with (middle linebacker) Deonte Roberts with the ones. Just being around that group of guys and learning how to communicate and get all the plays and execute. Running with the first team developed me a lot.
“My mindset leaving the spring is just to keep working hard and be the best I possibly can.”
Always got them with me 💪🏽🦍 pic.twitter.com/hmLddvsolN— Tyshon Fogg (@ochoshon) April 13, 2018
During his short time “On the Banks” so far, Fogg has learned a lot of from Roberts and Morris.
“Trevor Morris has taught me a lot,” said Fogg, an Asbury Park native. “He’s a guy who’s played in front of me and started the last couple years. He’s taught me how to go through certain reads or how to do a certain task. He’s definitely been an inspiration to me.”
Just two years ago, head coach Chris Ash and Niemann both called the linebacker corps a mess due to inexperience and lack of depth. Since then, the Scarlet Knights have loaded up on second level players. Now, it’s a position of strength.
"Right now, I think we're loaded up at linebacker," Ash said. "I think we need to find a way to get some more guys on the field with some different packages, and we're doing that."
Fogg talked about how his room as a whole is developing.
“The linebackers are improving tremendously,” he said. “We have a lot of depth at the MIKE, WILL, and SAM. Everything has been good. We just push each other to get better each and every time and just rotate everyone in and pushing the next guy to continue what we started.”
Tyreek Maddox-Williams played in 11 games with six starts as a true freshman in 2016 at the strongside linebacker spot but missed all of 2017 due to a torn ACL. Maddox-Williams is back and started in the spring game this past weekend and had a fine day. The Timber Creek High product recorded three total tackles including a sack, 1.5 for loss, and a pass breakup.
“I love having Tyreek back.,” Fogg said.”He brings a lot of energy to the field. He’s a guy you always want to be around so so it’s been a tremendous help.”
A rising sophomore, Fogg wants to contribute more than ever. He’s also glad to do it at home in New Jersey.
“It feels great coming back to Jersey to my home state and putting on for the shore,” Fogg said.
