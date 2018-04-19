Tyshon Fogg was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of Calvert Hall in Baltimore, MD. When he arrived last year, Fogg was already built as a Big Ten-sized linebacker.

In 2017, he played in six games as a backup and tallied 18 tackles with one for loss and an interception, flashing his potential and ability. Fogg dealt with some injuries which held back however.

"He dealt with a concussion last year… and that threw his timetable off a little bit," defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jay Niemann at the beginning of spring practice which just concluded. "But you could see when he came in toward the end of the year and got into a couple of games after he was healthy what he was starting to be able to do. Now he's just got to pick up where he left off."

Fogg said he felt like “lightning” a few weeks ago and that remained same throughout the spring. The 6-foot-1, 240 weakside linebacker started the Scarlet-White game due to two-year starter Trevor Morris being out with a dislocated elbow. Fogg had just one tackle in the game, but has progressed so much that he is challenging Morris for the starting spot. He’s too good to just be a backup.

“My spring went pretty well,” Fogg told TKR. “I learned a lot and got a lot of reps so overall it was a pretty good experience. (During the spring game) it was a great experience especially with (middle linebacker) Deonte Roberts with the ones. Just being around that group of guys and learning how to communicate and get all the plays and execute. Running with the first team developed me a lot.

“My mindset leaving the spring is just to keep working hard and be the best I possibly can.”