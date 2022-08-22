Two-Sport star Kyonte Hamilton stops wrestling, will focus on football

Rutgers Athletics sophomore Kyonte Hamilton originally came to Rutgers University as a two-sport athlete participating in both football and wrestling over the past year, however that is no longer the case as he will now solely focus on football per a source.

Coming out of high school, it seemed as though Hamilton had much higher potential on the wrestling side as he was at one point ranked the nation’s top heavyweight prospect and only a two-star in football. However once head coach Greg Schiano had the chance to see him in person back in early 2020, he offered him a football scholarship as well with the intention of him participating in both.

In his lone season with Rutgers Football, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive tackle appeared in 13 total games (1 start), finishing with 22 total tackles and two tackles for loss. While on the wrestling mat, he only appeared in a couple of duals finishing with a 3-1 record as well as second place in the Mat Town Open back in January.

After showing a lot of flashes last season, you can see that Hamilton's potential on the gridiron is through the roof as he is expect to once again be a key rotational piece, if not a starter this season along the Scarlet Knights defensive line.