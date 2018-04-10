In our first edition of our new feature, "Twitter Tuesday," we take a look at your questions about the Rutgers Football defensive line, the wide receivers, what players may step up this season, and of course everyone's favorite the starting quarterback controversy.

Would you say that the defensive line progress holds the key to RU standing a chance for six wins? — CHOP (@Ruknighttime) April 8, 2018

Richard Schnyderite

On the defensive side of the ball we think that is safe to say, but for the team to succeed you need a good offensive line. They have some solid quarterbacks on the team that should be able to get the ball to the playmakers. However they need someone to give those QB’s enough time to throw the ball in the first place. The offensive line is looking to replace starting guards, Dorian Miller (34 career starts) and another in Marcus Applefield who played in 27 games over the past three years. Replacing them will be no easy task, but if some guys can step and contribute it will make life a whole lot easier for the team.

Does Shameen Jones have a shot to start this year? — Damon Simmons (@damehova9) April 8, 2018

Richard Schnyderite

This one is an easy one, it’s a simple yes. There is a good chance that Jones would’ve played a lot of minutes and possibly even started some games last year. He is one of the guys who has shined the most this spring, and Coach Ash has talked about him quite a bit in a few of his press conferences so far. Look for him to be a contributor this year whether it’s as a starter or in a reserve role.

Who is the favorite to start this year at QB? Is Ash on hot seat if we don’t break four wins? — James Langan (@james_langan99) April 8, 2018

Richard Schnyderite