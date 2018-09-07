Rutgers redshirt freshman Mike Tverdov finished last Saturday’s contest vs. Texas State with two tackles, a sack and a pass deflection in a limited number of snaps.

The Knight Report caught up with him to cover his contribution in the Scarlet Knights Week 1 victory.

Tverdov is satisfied to be 1-0, but tries to have short term memory when it comes to both wins and losses.

“It feels pretty good,” he told TKR. “It was a good team win and the coaches put us in the right spots to get it done, but now we’re on to Ohio State. We have the 24-hour rule where we celebrate the victory then get ahead to the new week and new gameplan.”

The Union (NJ) native believes the production against the Bobcats came from what he accomplished during the summer.

“I personally feel I had a strong training camp,” he said. “I did what I was supposed to this offseason by preparing the right way and getting bigger, but the biggest change I’ve made is my mental focus, which helped me on Saturday.”

Tverdov finds his flip to edge rusher to be nothing out of the ordinary, even if the move becomes a long-term one.

“I’m comfortable with where I’m at right now,” he said. “The coaches had me playing there most of training camp, so playing the “jack” only helps me because I like rushing off the edge in the first place.”

Mike is the younger brother of Peter Tverdov, who played at Rutgers from 2006-08. He embraces the work his brother put in in Piscataway, however he wishes to build his own legacy as a Scarlet Knight.

“I want people to mention me as Mike and not Pete’s little brother,” he said. “Now it’s my turn to make a name for myself.”

--------------------------------------------------------------

