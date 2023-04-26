Rutgers Baseball added another win on Tuesday afternoon thanks to the heroics of freshman outfielder Trevor Cohen. The Scarlet Knights were a strike away from losing their first midweek game of the season before Cohen came through in the clutch, rippuing as bases clearing double to win the game 3-1.

RHP Jake Marshall got the start for the Scarlet Knights and pitched very well in his first midweek start of the season. throwing three innings allowing one hit, no runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.

LHP Joe Mazza came in relief and threw two innings allowing two hits, no runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.

RHP Ethan Bowen ended up earning the win, his first of his collegiate career. He threw one inning allowing no hits, no runs, one walk, and one strikeout. Closer Ben Gorski came in relief to shut the door in the ninth, throwing one perfect inning with a strikeout to earn his fifth save of the season.

The Scarlet Knights offense had a rough game overall against the Red Storm pitching staff, that was until the ninth inning where as we mentioned before Trevor Cohen came up big with a bases clearing double to earn the victory.

The rest of the Scarlet Knights’ offense didn’t do much at the dish. Some standouts included freshman catcher Hugh Pinkney went 1-for-3 with a walk, along with Josh Kuroda-Grauer and Danny Melnick who both went 1-for 4 with singles.