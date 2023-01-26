Rutgers Football has landed another offseason transfer as former Western Illinois wide receiver Naseim Brantley has announced his intentions to come back to his home to play for the Scarlet Knights.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver is joining the Scarlet Knights after spending three seasons with Sacred Heart before transferring to play with the Western Illinois Leathernecks this past season.

"I had a bunch of opportunities to play at the Power-Five level, but the opportunity to come back home and play for Coach Schiano was a dream come true," Brantley told TKR. "I’m so excited for my family and friends to be able to come see me play in the Big Ten."