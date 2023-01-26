Transfer WR Naseim Brantley coming home to play for Rutgers
Rutgers Football has landed another offseason transfer as former Western Illinois wide receiver Naseim Brantley has announced his intentions to come back to his home to play for the Scarlet Knights.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver is joining the Scarlet Knights after spending three seasons with Sacred Heart before transferring to play with the Western Illinois Leathernecks this past season.
"I had a bunch of opportunities to play at the Power-Five level, but the opportunity to come back home and play for Coach Schiano was a dream come true," Brantley told TKR. "I’m so excited for my family and friends to be able to come see me play in the Big Ten."
As a member of the class of 2018, Brantley was from Howell High School and was ranked as a 5.2, two-star recruit who originally committed to and signed with Sacred Heart out of high school over offers from Bryant, Bucknell, Monmouth and Navy.
In his lone season with Western Illinois, he appeared in 10 games and hauled in 53 receptions for 893 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had six punt returns for total of 41 yards. Those numbers were good enough to earn him the honors of FCS Second-Team All-American per Phil Steele.
Brantley has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board