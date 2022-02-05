Transfer Tracker: Best for each Big Ten team

The Transfer Portal has taken college football by storm and has allowed teams to compete for league titles immediately. Today we look at the best transfer this cycle for each Big Ten program including QB Casey Thompson who takes his talents to Nebraska.

Casey Thompson at Texas (omaha.com)

Illinois: Tommy DeVito (QB, Syracuse) - DeVito has plenty of starting experience under his belt and now heads to Champaign where he's expected to compete for the starting job. While he doesn't have as high an upside as some of the other quarterbacks on this list, he's still a solid piece for the Illini.

Indiana: Connor Bazelak (QB, Missouri) - Bazelak has shown flashes in his two years as the starter at Missouri and he'll come into a Hoosiers team that hit rock bottom last year with the chance to jump-start their offense. He's got a big arm and sneaky mobility, but he'll be throwing to a rebuilt receiver corps.

Iowa: N/A - The only team in the conference with no commits via the portal, the Hawkeyes are clearly being picky with who they target. The reigning Big Ten West champs don't have a ton of holes on their roster but don't be surprised if they target depth on the defensive line. Maryland: Jacob Copeland (WR, Florida) - Mike Locksley nabbed a big-time receiver in Copeland and he should add to an already strong passing attack in College Park. Copeland led the Gators in receptions, yards, and touchdowns last season, and he'll pair with Dontay Demus Jr. to form one of the stronger receiving pairs in the Big Ten.



Jacob Copeland at Florida

Michigan: Victor Oluwatimi (C, Virginia)- Michigan landed a stud for the interior of their offensive line. The Rimington Award finalist was a second-team All-American last season for the Hoosiers and will replace Andrew Vastardis, who is moving on the the NFL.

Michigan State: Jalen Berger (RB, Wisconsin)- Berger was dismissed from Wisconsin in September after looking very impressive as a true freshman in 2020. The talent is there with the former Rivals100 member and with Kenneth Walker off to the draft, he has a chance to step in and be the guy for the Spartans this year.

Jalen Berger at Wisconsin (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Minnesota: Shannon Bishop (CB, Western Kentucky) - Bishop comes over from the Hilltoppers where he was first-team All-Conference USA at corner last season. He's not only valuable as a corner though - he's an outstanding returner who also honorable mention All-CUSA as a kick returner.

Nebraska: Casey Thompson (QB, Texas)- Nebraska actually brought in two quarterbacks from the portal - Thompson and FSU's Chubba Purdy, but I see Thompson as having the inside track to the starting position to replace Adrian Martinez. Thompson started 10 games last year as a freshman for the Longhorns and displayed some big-play ability.

Northwestern: Wendell Davis (LB, Pitt) - The Wildcats have been very active in the portal, needing to rebuild a defense that dropped way off in 2021 after a stellar 2020 season. Davis is a thumper in the middle and flashed at Pitt during his two seasons for the Panthers.

Ohio State: Tanner McCalister (DB, Oklahoma State) - McCalister is following his defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Stillwater to Columbus, adding to an already deep cornerback room. He was a two-year starter for the Cowboys and already knows the ins and outs of the system that Knowles is bringing with him.

Penn State: Mitchell Tinsley (WR, Western Kentucky)- The only player that the Nittany Lions have added through the portal is by default their biggest addition, but don't sleep on Tinsley. WithJahan Dotson off to the pros, there's an opening at receiver and Tinsley has already proven that he's more than capable. He had 87 catches for more than 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns last season in the Hilltoppers' wide-open offense.

Purdue: Reese Taylor (DB, Indiana) - Purdue nabbed the Hoosiers' nickelback in the portal, and he is expected to slot in as CB1 for the Boilermakers in the upcoming season. The former Indiana Mr. Football in high school has great speed and should make an immediate impact.

Rutgers: J.D. DiRenzo (OL, Sacred Heart) - DiRenzo had no shortage of offers. The two-time FCS All-American tackle reported more than 20 FBS offers before choosing home-state Rutgers over the likes of Nebraska, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss. He's a plug-and-play left tackle that should be an All-Big Ten performer next year.