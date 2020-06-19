TheKnightReport - TRANSFER: Rutgers Football DB TJ Robinson enters transfer portal

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

On Friday afternoon, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football safety TJ Robinson has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Robinson originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2019 recruiting class, choosing the Scarlet Knights over 10 other offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota and a couple others.

During his lone season as a Scarlet Knight, Robinson appeared in only four games preserving his redshirt and playing mostly on special teams.

Stay tuned for more on Robinson and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!