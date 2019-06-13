The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football program received good news on Thursday as former Michigan defensive lineman Ron Johnson announced his intentions to transfer to Rutgers.

The 6-foot-4, 267-pounder only played in one game during his three years at Michigan, but will be immediately eligible at Rutgers due to graduating.

During his recruitment in the Class of 2016 out of Camden High School, Johnson earned 24 total scholarship offers, but when it came time to decide, he chose the Michigan Wolverines over the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Rutgers and many others.

Johnson has two years of playing time remaining and should make an impact for the Scarlet Knights defense starting this fall.

Johnson is now the fourth former New Jersey product to transfer back home to Rutgers this offseason, joining the likes of quarterback Johnny Langan, tight end Matt Alaimo and linebacker Drew Singleton.

Singleton also originally went to Michigan.