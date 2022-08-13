Transfer OL JD DiRenzo happy to be back home, excited for final year

“He's a really fun guy but also someone that can easily get respect,” DiRenzo said when asked about Schiano. “Right when he came in day one as a coach he immediately took over, we all looked up to and immediately followed him. It's one of those rooms where it's a healthy balance of fun but also when it's time to work we work.”

It was a busy offseason for head coach Greg Schiano as he brought in four offensive linemen via the transfer portal, JD DiRenzo (Sacred Heart), Willie Tyler (Louisiana Monroe), Curtis Dunlap Jr. (Minnesota), and Mike Ciaffoni (Colorado State), as he looks to bolster a line that struggled throughout much of the 2021 season.

As a two-time FCS All-American for the Pioneers, DiRenzo was a sought-after commodity with offers from 20 schools, including Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and West Virginia. However, the Hammonton native chose Rutgers and it could not have come at a more ideal time as the Scarlet Knights will likely be without Reggie Sutton for the 2022 season due to a season-ending knee injury he suffered last September.

“Stepping into a team with a culture that’s already built, all the players on the team welcomed me in,” he continued. “It was kind of like follow the leader at one point because everyone was doing that and looking that way so it’s not like I had to catch up on anything, everyone kind of brought me up to that level.”

While the graduate transfer understands the jump up from the Northeast Conference to the Big Ten is one he will need to acclimate to, he is confident the battles he has in training camp will help make the transition smoother.

“The competition is definitely a step up, but I think I’ve proved that I can play at this level,” he said. “There's a lot of guys that can play and contribute. I think that's why everyone gets better every practice because everyone's pushing each other and the competition is so good.”

DiRenzo also knows there is much to learn as he switches positions and looks to give the Scarlet Knights flexibility for a unit hoping to take significant strides from where it was a year ago.

“Switching from tackle to guard, there’s a lot of different stuff I have to work on,” he said. “My leverage being lower and tighter hands because you’re going up against a lot of bigger guys inside, I can’t get away with just pure strength.”