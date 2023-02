Every year, we here at The Knight Report track the PM or better known as the plus / minus stat for every Rutgers Basketball player throughout the entire 2022-23 season along with their plus minus during Big Ten Conference play as well.

Now some of you may be asking what exactly is the plus / minus stat? Well here's a quick definition via ESPN.com.

"Plus/minus looks at a team's point differential when a player is on the floor compared with when he's not. In theory, this is a clever way to measure not just a player's scoring but something media types love: the so-called intangibles."