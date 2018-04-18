The former Drexel Dragon, Austin DeSanto, was On the Banks this weekend for a visit with the Rutgers Wrestling program. DeSanto, who will be a sophomore this upcoming season, was granted his release from Drexel earlier in the off season, and is in search of a “tougher room”, according to his high school coach, Jon Rugg.

DeSanto took a trip to Iowa the previous weekend, and was spotted with former high school nemesis, and 2018 125lb National Champion, Spencer Lee. The two were seen spectating the 2018 Freestyle World Cup, that was held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on the University of Iowa campus. It was also reported that Penn State coach, Cael Sanderson, took a trip to visit Austin at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania. The two schools, along with Rutgers, appear to be the top three teams in the hunt for DeSanto.

DeSanto made a name for himself when he beat the, at-the-time, undefeated Spencer Lee in the 2016 PIAA 3A State Championship finals. Lee defeated DeSanto via technical fall in the finals the prior year. He then went on to Drexel University, putting together a 29-7 record in is freshman campaign. A third place finish in the EIWA Conference Tournament provided DeSanto with a bid to the NCAA tournament, where he was a front-runner for a podium spot in the 133lb division.

Antics in his quarterfinal match, against Michigan Wolverine, Stevan Micic, brought some negative attention to DeSanto on the national stage. DeSanto attempted a kimura lock, commonly used in mixed martial arts, in what appeared to be an attempt to intentionally injure Micic. He then gave up a commanding 6-1 lead to Rutgers own, Scott DelVecchio, losing 8-6 in the blood-round, falling one win shy of All-American status.

It has been reported that DeSanto wants to move up a weight, going 141lbs in the 2018-19 season. If that is the case, he could fit in nicely with the Scarlet Knights rumored weight changes. According to multiple sources, both Nick Suriano and Anthony Ashnault have expressed interest in changing weight classes; with Suriano moving to 133lbs, and Ashnault to 149lbs. That be the case, and Rutgers could feature one of the best three man stretches in the nation from 133lb – 149lb.