Purdue takes on either 13th-seeded Ohio State or fourth-seeded Michigan State Saturday afternoon in the semifinals.

Fireworks went off in the last two minutes as Purdue's (27-5) Zach Edey was called for a flagrant foul on an elbow against Paul Mulcahy. Rutgers' (19-14) full court press started giving the Boilermakers trouble as the Scarlet Knights came up with steals, but they couldn't cash in at all times.

Top-seeded Purdue edged ninth-seeded Rutgers, 70-65, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday afternoon at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

Rutgers got out to much better start than in Thursday's contest with eighth-seeded Michigan when it couldn't buy a bucket early. The Scarlet Knights scored first and surged out to a 12-point, 17-5 lead highlighted by a 7-0 run and two 3-pointers by Paul Mulcahy.

Purdue cut to 20-17 at the 7:28 mark in the opening half. The Boilermakers made 4-of-6 shots including a pair of shots from Mason Gillis. David Jenkins Jr. made a jumper and converted the foul shot to cut it three. The 14-3 run continued to make it 20-19 on another Gillis layup.

A layup inside by Cliff Omoruyi and a Mulcahy jumper in the paint put Rutgers back up 24-19, but Zach Edey scored six-straight points to give Purdue its first lead at 25-24. Antwone Woolfolk had two baskets in the paint with one coming off of an offensive rebound to make it 28-26. Gillis went into halftime with 3-pointer as the Boilermakers led by one heading into the break, 29-28.

The second half was back-and-forth with no team grabbing more than a three point edge through the under-12 timeout. Jalen Miller hit a 15-feet mid-range jumper with no defender on him for Rutgers. But he air balled a 3-pointer moments later.

Jenkins and Ethan Mortan hit three 3-pointers combined to put Purdue ahead by four at 50-46 with 9:14 left, prompting a timeout by Rutgers. A second chance 3-pointer by Derek Simpson cut it 50-49, but Omoruyi picked up his fourth foul with 8:03 left. Rutgers was called for four fouls in 14 seconds including two on Omoruyi.

Purdue jumped ahead 56-49 as Rutgers went cold over a four minute stretch (0-for-6) before Simpson got a layup after a steal.

An Edey hook shot in the paint and two free throws gave Purdue a 60-52 advantage. The Boilermakers had made 6-of-8 while Rutgers was 1-of-8.

Gillis led the way with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Edey and Jenkins had 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Simpson paced Rutgers with 18 points, Cam Spencer had 13, while Omoruyi and Mulcahy netted 10 apiece.