Top-seeded Purdue edges ninth-seeded Rutgers in physical grind
Top-seeded Purdue edged ninth-seeded Rutgers, 70-65, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday afternoon at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.
Fireworks went off in the last two minutes as Purdue's (27-5) Zach Edey was called for a flagrant foul on an elbow against Paul Mulcahy. Rutgers' (19-14) full court press started giving the Boilermakers trouble as the Scarlet Knights came up with steals, but they couldn't cash in at all times.
Purdue takes on either 13th-seeded Ohio State or fourth-seeded Michigan State Saturday afternoon in the semifinals.
Rutgers had a double-digit first half lead.
Rutgers got out to much better start than in Thursday's contest with eighth-seeded Michigan when it couldn't buy a bucket early. The Scarlet Knights scored first and surged out to a 12-point, 17-5 lead highlighted by a 7-0 run and two 3-pointers by Paul Mulcahy.
Purdue cut to 20-17 at the 7:28 mark in the opening half. The Boilermakers made 4-of-6 shots including a pair of shots from Mason Gillis. David Jenkins Jr. made a jumper and converted the foul shot to cut it three. The 14-3 run continued to make it 20-19 on another Gillis layup.
A layup inside by Cliff Omoruyi and a Mulcahy jumper in the paint put Rutgers back up 24-19, but Zach Edey scored six-straight points to give Purdue its first lead at 25-24. Antwone Woolfolk had two baskets in the paint with one coming off of an offensive rebound to make it 28-26. Gillis went into halftime with 3-pointer as the Boilermakers led by one heading into the break, 29-28.
The second half was back-and-forth with no team grabbing more than a three point edge through the under-12 timeout. Jalen Miller hit a 15-feet mid-range jumper with no defender on him for Rutgers. But he air balled a 3-pointer moments later.
Jenkins and Ethan Mortan hit three 3-pointers combined to put Purdue ahead by four at 50-46 with 9:14 left, prompting a timeout by Rutgers. A second chance 3-pointer by Derek Simpson cut it 50-49, but Omoruyi picked up his fourth foul with 8:03 left. Rutgers was called for four fouls in 14 seconds including two on Omoruyi.
Purdue jumped ahead 56-49 as Rutgers went cold over a four minute stretch (0-for-6) before Simpson got a layup after a steal.
An Edey hook shot in the paint and two free throws gave Purdue a 60-52 advantage. The Boilermakers had made 6-of-8 while Rutgers was 1-of-8.
Gillis led the way with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Edey and Jenkins had 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Simpson paced Rutgers with 18 points, Cam Spencer had 13, while Omoruyi and Mulcahy netted 10 apiece.
TURNING POINT
Omoruyi's fourth foul with 8:03 to go. Rutgers was called for four fouls in 14 seconds.
KEY STATS
Field goal shooting: Rutgers came out of the gates hot and led 17-5, making 6-of-9 shots. After a missed 3-pointer, Rutgers made its next five shots. Rutgers sank 4-of-6 threes to start. Purdue was just 3-for-11 from the floor.
Fouls: Purdue was called for just four fouls in the first half compared to 11 for Rutgers and 26-15 for the entire game. Purdue made 19 foul shots.
Rebounding: Matt Painter was complimentary of Rutgers the last time the two teams met saying it was physical. He also knew the Scarlet Knights had won five of six coming in. Purdue out-rebounded Rutgers in this one, 35-28. Rutgers, down in the category earlier on, actually got one more offensive board, though, 13-12.
RUTGERS PLAYER OF THE GAME
C Cliff Omoruyi
Omoruyi went toe-to-toe with Edey, the Big Ten Player of the Year, in the paint. Omoruyi notched eight points and eight rebounds to go along with three blocks, three assists, one steal, and no turnovers.
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE DAY
Spencer's steal and fast break 3-pointer
UP NEXT
Rutgers awaits its NCAA Tournament fate come Selection Sunday two days from now.
