TheKnightReport.Net

The QB battle continues…

Gio Rescigno was the starter for today’s game and than it was Johnathan Lewis in the second series and Artur Sitkowski in the third series. However the first touchdown of the day went to Tom Flacco on a 18-yard run play. All of the quarterbacks played pretty equal reps on the day, one stole the show. Freshman QB Artur Sitkowski connected with sophomore wide receiver Bo Melton on a couple of nice deep balls, including one that was taken to the house for a 75 yard touchdown. Right now Sitkowski looks to be the guy for the Scarlet Knights. However it will be an interesting summer for the position, to see if any of the quarterbacks can push Sitkowski from that spot.

Another new OC…..

Anyone who attended the Scarlet-White game today noticed a little bit of a different offense today. Coach John McNulty changed the offense just about every series or so depending on who was in at quarterback. We saw a lot of under center stuff for the guys like Sitkowski, Resigno, and Lewis. However we saw some more shotgun sets with four/five wide at times for guys like Chatman and Flacco. It truly looks like McNulty will be modeling the offense based on the quarterbacks and a good offense should make the difference between a successful or poor season.

The defensive backs….

Despite not having top corner Bless Austin, who is out due to injury, the cornerbacks & defensive backs as a whole looked solid. Early on in the game, defensive backs Tre Avery and Isaiah Wharton have both made some big pass breakups early on. Both prevented touchdown passes from the quarterback group. The most recent position switch this spring was cornerback moving over to safety. However it doesn’t seem that switch is permanent as he played both slot corner and safety in today’s game. Also, the guy who lead the team in interceptions last season KJ Gray added another to his list today as he finished as the only defensive back with a pick today. Hayes had a near interception of Sitkowski with just over a minute remaining in the game as well.

Defensive line…

The defensive line is known as one of the weaker position groups on the team due to graduated starters and shallow depth. As expected senior Kevin Wilkins, who could play both on the outside and inside, had himself a good game with three total tackles (two solo) including 2.5 tackles for loss, a hurry, and an interception off Sitkowski. Julius Turner, who will start as nose tackle, had two tackles including 1.5 sacks. The first unit was able to get in the backfield at times, though plays were blown dead as the quarterbacks aren’t allowed to be hit except for Flacco. Jon Bateky, another starter, at two tackles including 0.5 sacks. Will Previlon, a key backup, had two solo sacks with a sack. Mike Tverdov, coming off an injuring during his true freshman season, had two tackles. Brendan Bordner had a sack as well.

The new special teams unit……

This past offseason the Scarlet Knights football team had to replace starting kicker Andrew Harte and punter Ryan Anderson. It appears those spots have been filled by K Justin Davidovicz and P Adam Korsak, both of whom saw a majority of the first team reps in today’s spring game. A couple weeks ago Coach Ash stated that Davidovicz will be the kicker for the team, however keep an eye on freshman kicker Zach Sterr who will arrive this summer. Kicker Gavin Haggerty displayed a strong leg, but was inaccurate at times. Another role on special teams that has to be filled is the kick returners. The Scarlet Knights have a tall task as they look to replace NCAA record holding kicker returner Janarion Grant. In today’s spring game Rutgers has decided to use both wide receivers Eddie Lewis and Hunter Hayek as the main return men. Expect that continue this season with a possible sprinkle of playmaker Raheem Blackshear too.

BONUS

Final play…

A special 5-year old boy, Mordecai Carthy, scored the longest rushing touchdown in Rutgers history on the final play of the spring game. Carthy is a boy from the Children’s Specialized Hospital in Mountainside.

Carthy took the handoff from at the 7-yard line and ran for a 93-yard touchdown flanked by the Scarlet Knights football team.

Mordecai was just 1-year old when his mom, Kelsey, knew something was not right. She noticed he would play with his toys upside down or inside out and as the weeks went on she began to suspect that he may have Autism Spectrum Disorder. Mordecai was not speaking, had hand-flapping tendencies, and began having several mini seizures a day, but when Kelsey took him to his pediatrician in their then California neighborhood, she was told she was crazy, and that he would grow out of it.

With her maternal instincts kicking in, Kelsey flew him across the country and brought him to Children’s Specialized Hospital in Mountainside, New Jersey where he was diagnosed with Autism. Mordecai enrolled in Children’s Specialized Early Intervention Program which provides robust therapies, psychology services, and developmental intervention among many other services in the child’s home environment. Today, he continues to show his strength and resilience, making great strides in speech and occupational therapy and is beginning to reach major milestones for a child his age.

April is Autism Awareness Month.