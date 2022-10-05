Take one look at the Rutgers recruiting board and you will see one of the names at the top is 2025 Rivals150 four-star, Darius Adams, out of Manasquan, NJ.

Adams, a New Jersey product, earned an offer from Steve Pikiell and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights recently. With national signing day for 2025 recruits being so far away, you would expect coaches to potentially wait for further evaluations before offering prospects.

This is certainly not the case with Adams, who tells me he has offers and/or interest from Fordham, North Carolina, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. Johns, and Syracuse at this point.

The Knight Report was able to speak with Adams about his recent offer from the Rutgers program in the lieu of his visit to Chapel Hill, this past weekend.