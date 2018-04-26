The 2018 NFL draft has just about every single football fan guessing who will become the No. 1 draft pick in Thursday night’s annual rookie draft. There has been a lot of speculation over the Cleveland Browns number one pick and if they should take a quarterback, running back or even possibly trade the pick to garner more draft picks. TheKnightReport.Net talked to some of the Scarlet Knights class of 2018 signees to see who they think might get drafted number one overall and why.

WOODS' PICK: QB Sam Darnold - USC THE EXPLANATION: “I like Saquan (Barkley), but he might be a stretch so I’m going with Sam Darnold. The season that Darnold has this year one of the most outstanding other than Mayfield’s."

ROSSO'S PICK: QB Sam Darnold - USC THE EXPLANATION: “It will probably be a quarterback like Sam Darnold. However I think it should be Saquan Barkley. He is in my opinion the best player in the draft.”

SUTTON’S PICK: QB Sam Darnold - USC THE EXPLANATION: “I think Sam Darnold will be the number one draft pick tomorrow because of the Browns desperately need to find their QB of the future. They can’t afford to swing and miss on a polarizing prospect like Josh Allen. I do think personally that Saquon Barkley should be taken first, but realistically Darnold will be taken off the board first”

KROMAH’S PICK: RB Saquan Barkley - Penn State THE EXPLANATION: “I feel like its going to be Saquan Barkley. If they decide to take a quarterback it’s probably Darnold.”

THOMAS' PICK: RB Saquan Barkley - Penn State THE EXPLANATION: “I wish it was one of our Rutgers guys, but I think it’s going to be Saquan Barkley going to the Browns.”

JENNINGS' PICK: RB Saquan Barkley - Penn State THE EXPLANATION: “I think Saquon Barkley should be drafted first because he has all the tools to be a legit NFL running back.”

PAUL’S PICK: RB Saquan Barkley - Penn State THE EXPLANATION: “I’m not sure, but I’m thinking it will be Saquan Barkley. I’m hoping it’s not thought because I’m a Giants fan and I want us to draft him.”

YOUNG’S PICK: QB Josh Rosen - UCLA THE EXPLANATION: “I think the Browns will take Rosen first overall because they picked up a athletic veteran QB in Tyrod Taylor this offseason. They might need the opposite style of passer to learn and develop under the veteran and get ready to take over.”

IZIEN’S PICK: RB Saquan Barkley - Penn State THE EXPLANATION: “I’m hoping it’s not Barkley because I want him to be a Giant, but I definitely think he will go number one. Just due to the fact that he is a instant game changer, he is a complete back and can change a franchise.”