PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The Rutgers football team fell to No. 16 Penn State on Saturday, 20-7, at HighPoint.com Stadium in front of 44,840 fans.

The Scarlet Knights continued to fight and the game was really competitive throughout.

Penn State led 13-0 at the half and Rutgers had a chance to make it a one score game in the third, but mishandled a trick play.

Down 20-0, running back Raheem Blackshear punched in a 2-yard touchdown.

Despite allowing 20 points and over 300 yards of offense, the defense came up with critical stops at times and played well, although the Nittany Lions were able to milk the clock late.

Prior to the game, the team honored its senior class of cornerback Blessuan Austin, defensive lineman Jon Bateky, offensive lineman Tariq Cole, defensive back Saquan Hampton, offensive lineman Zack Heeman, safety Kiy Hester, running back Jonathan Hilliman, punter Nick Johnston, linebacker Trevor Morris, quarterback Rob Nittolo, quarterback Giovanni Rescigno, linebacker Deonte Roberts, defensive lineman/linebacker Muhammad Wainwright, tight end Jerome Washington, defensive lineman Kevin Wilkins, and cornerback Isaiah Wharton.

It was the 29th meeting overall between the two teams and 12th time in New Jersey. Rutgers has now lost 12 in a row against the Nittany Lions in a series that has come and gone starting 100 years ago on Nov. 9, 1918 when Rutgers won 26-3. The Scarlet Knights last won at Beaver Stadium, 21-16, in 1988.

“It's a small one. They've been through a lot. They came in with a lot of guys and not many are left. I look at our season this year, and it hasn't gone the way any of us wanted, but I truly believe we have improved, especially as of late, and a lot of that is because of them,” head coach Chris Ash said last week.

“When a senior goes through this type of senior year, it's easy for them to shut it down and quit and start to focus on what's next for them. These guys have not done that. That's unique to me. It's because they have great character, a lot of investment and great relationships, and they've led the charge on our continued preparation and helped us improve. They've kept the young guys focused, and I can't thank 'em enough for that. That to me is something that's unique in this situation, is how they've handled it, with class, and professionalism, and they continue to work every single day.”

Here are a few notable things from today’s game in Piscataway....

Artur Sitkowski, wyd?

The Rutgers quarterback didn’t have a good day. After thinking he might have turned the corner with a couple games with no turnovers, he was back to his interception throwing way. And they were bad. Sitkowski went 3-for-7 for 18 yards in the first half before being pulled in the second quarter after his second pick. Sitkowski threw into no man’s land on the first interception. On the second one, it seemed like he was trying to throw the ball out of bounds but it never got there. I was right on the field next to the play for both of them. They didn’t look good at all.

Gio Rescigno gives life to the offense

As just mentioned, the senior signal caller came in for Sitkowski with just about 2:30 left in the second. Rescigno handed off a few teams on the Scarlet Knights’ final drive of the opening 30 minutes after Penn State scored its first touchdown to go up 10-0. But after the break, Rescigno ran for a tough first down on third-and-9 on his first carry and ran for another 18-yarder on same drive. Rutgers got down to the 2-yard line on the drive, but on fourth-down, Rescigno was wide open but dropped a pass on a trick play from running back Trey Sneed. Would have been a storybook moment for sure.

Nonetheless, the offense had life (stop me if you heard that one before) when Rescigno was in. The senior used his fresh legs and mobility to his advantage multiple times. Rutgers had just 63 yards in the first half, but 201 in the second half.

Rescigno finished with 28 yards passing and 35 yards rushing.