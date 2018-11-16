Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-16 20:50:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

TKRs Things We Noticed: Rutgers MBB falls to St. John's

Tdbtvhvqrhguxqvmuofa
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- In an early season measuring stick game for the Rutgers men’s basketball team, the Scarlet Knights fell to St. John’s, 84-65, in front of 7,102 fans at the Rutgers Athletic Cent...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}