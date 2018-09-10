Rutgers football offensive coordinator John McNulty and defensive coordinator Jay Niemann both held their weekly press conferences on Monday morning at the Hale Center in Piscataway.

Niemann talked about what he saw from his secondary on film, the mistakes of his defense overall against Ohio State, linebacker Trevor Morris' play, and Kansas' offense.

McNulty addressed the play call where quarterback Art Sitkowski got hurt, offensive line blocking, the wide receivers, and more.

See what they had to say in the videos below.

McNulty: