Opening Statement:

“Thanks for coming this Saturday. I appreciate the crowd today too, these are always tough games and I watched a lot of tape on them. They keep getting better every year. Obviously, we need to get better at free throw shooting here, but I liked that down the stretch we got 7 straight stops. We did a good job at sharing and taking care of the basketball. Clifford Omoruyi got a career-high and Aundre got a double-double. I think that when Mawot plays, Aundre Hyatt rebounds more and that is a big thing for us moving forward. Now we are onto Mississippi State, that will be another tough test right before Christmas. My players had a tough week this week with finals and papers due, but I’m glad they took care of business. I’m thankful for these guys and we’re moving on to the next one.”

On momentum down the stretch:

“They got into the huddle and they knew they were starting to creep back into this thing. I thought we had broken away earlier but the free throw line can impact a team. They all got very locked in and really moved the basketball too. They got a lot of assists and we passed the ball well. We need to be better free-throw shooters but we did enough today. We valued the production from the older guys today."

On Cliff Omoruyi's career-high:

“First of all, he scored his 1,000th point. I told him you have to start working on the next 1,000th, so we’re 25 into it. He was locked in, he had good real estate during the game, and he moved well. There were a couple more to that he would probably like to have back. We got him the ball when he was available, and I thought we moved the ball side to side and when we did it is hard to guard him. So he did a great job and he’s been practicing.

On Aundre Hyatt’s double-double and rebounding:

“Yeah I mean you know again, Andre is very important and I thought his activity all night long was really good and got a huge offensive rebound to put the ball back at a crucial time too and we when we came out of that timeout. So when Andre is locked in like that and you hit a big three down the stretch, you know he can do those things and we need him to rebound. You see our rebounding numbers have gone up since Mawot Mag has been back and his rebounding numbers have gone up a great deal and we need that. Mississippi State is a good rebounding team so we have to continue on that path.

On Mawot Mag’s return:

“I mean he is just kind of getting back into the swing of things. I have to give him a ton of credit, during his rehab, he shot the ball a lot. And his jump shot is a lot improved and you see it. You see it in his mid-range, and you see it in his game. So credit to him. Even when his leg wasn’t what it needed to be, he put the time in. And he’s a late night guy in the gym, he’ll get up too and do it in the morning but you kinda see the results of that.”

On forcing turnovers:

When we can swarm you a little bit on the full court and you know J Mike and Noah and we added Mawot today and he changes our looks on the full court but it gives you great energy. I thought we really did a great job, just didn’t finish the free throws. So we were getting turnovers and steals and then we’re getting fouled in the first half especially since we just didn’t do what we needed to do for the foul line to really separate the game so that’s the next step in this but we have been forcing a lot teams into turnovers, more so than any team that I have had in the past. So these guys are handsy, they’re quick, and J Mike keeps improving, and Derek when he’s ready to roll, Noah is really good defensively with his hands, and Cliff blocking shots too helps you in the back line when teams attack you.

On Jamichael Davis entering the starting lineup:

"Like anything he has a great energy about him. He has a toughness to him. I like those three guards. We need all three of those guys. They all bring in different elements. He is so fast and now is playing to share the ball and can get to the rim. He is shooting the ball at a high level in practice too. We are pleased with his progress but he has a long way to go. A punch too that comes off the bench with Wolf, Gavin, and Derek gives us a little bit of a different element."

On Jamichael Davis:

