 Six Rutgers Basketball seniors recap their careers, preview senior night
basketball

TKR TV: Six Rutgers Hoops seniors recap their careers, preview senior night

Rutgers Basketball will honor the following six seniors tomorrow night as part of the program's annual senior night event for the final home game of the season.

G Geo Baker

G Nick Brooks

G Jacob Young

F/C Luke Nathan

C Myles Johnson

C Mamadou Doucoure

Below you can check out the videos from all the seniors as they recap their careers and preview the upcoming senior night celebration.

