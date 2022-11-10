Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell

On getting his 100th win:

“I’m thankful that Pat Hobbs gave me this opportunity. It means I have good players. These guys are good players. It’s on to the next, we got one day to prepare for the next one, so we’ll enjoy it sometime. I’m glad, our guys played well today, it’s the games in the middle of the week that you always worry about. They were really focused, and I’m pleased with that.”

On the rotation:

“It looked pretty comfortable, didn't it? We got some answers coming off the bench, they give us energy, and I like the blend of veterans with the young guys. We got work to do, we’re figuring stuff out. They share the ball, they pass the ball, and connect. Defensively, we were smart today against a team that really wants to score points.”

On Derek Simpson:

“He’s getting better and better and better. If I put the first practice tape on, it wouldn't look like this, but he just keeps getting better. I’m really pleased with his progress, he gives us a gear and a speed that is important, and he shares the ball too. So, when he comes in he does a good job, and he’s really learning how to prepare. Freshman year is tough, ask the older guys, it’s not easy. He’s doing a great job of staying focused on the court and giving us great energy.”

On team’s defense:

“I just think we’re active, we've been real active and real focused. Sometimes it's a lot harder with short prep times, and you're focused on what the game plan is and what you have to do to the other team to take away their strengths. They did a really good job today. After the first few fast break baskets that they got, we really settled in and did a great job in transition. We mix it up, we're a very different defensive team, we have to do some work on a couple areas. I like our versatility on that side of the floor, and these guys have great size. Their length showed up today.”

On team’s passing:

“This team has a chance to do some great things passing the ball and playing wise. They're connected, and they work. We have a long way to go and we have a tough schedule, but they have the right approach.”

Rutgers Student-Athlete Paul Mulcahy

On helping coach Pikiell deliver 100th win:

“That’s a major achievement. Coach Pikiell worked his tail off since he got here. He keeps getting better. He’s always watching film. He’s an incredible coach and he has done incredible things in the short time he’s been here. I’m thankful he’s my coach. He doesn’t talk about himself enough, but that’s big time.”

Rutgers Student-Athlete Aundre Hyatt

On playing with confidence:

“Yes, most definitely. This off season I realized that I have to get better. I really took pride in my catch and shoot and rebounding. I think those two aspects are going to help me out this season.”

Rutgers Student-Athlete Derek Simpson

On first two games at Rutgers (atmosphere, performance, teammates):

“It’s been a great two games so far. What’s really been helping me are my teammates just telling me ‘keep doing you, just keep that swagger that you’ve got, play defense and come in with some great energy’ and that’s what I’ve been doing and I feel like I’m doing a pretty good job.”