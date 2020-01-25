Rutgers Basketball head coach Steve Pikiell talks to the press following the team's 75-72 win over Nebraska.

Opening Statement: "Good college basketball game today, for sure. The RAC was awesome. The environment helps us a ton. it wasn't pretty, but I kinda like those games. You gotta figure out a way to grind out some games. I was worried about this game. I think Nebraska is really talented as you can see. (Cam) Mack, Thorir (Thorbjarnarson) and all those guys are real capable three point shooters. They play real loose. Fred Hoiberg is a heck of a coach. I saw them beat Purdue. I saw them beat Iowa. I know how good Iowa is. We were a couple more points better today. These guys all made huge plays for us down the stretch and we figured out a way to win the game in a great environment."

On Geo taking the last shot: "It's easy for me at the end of games. First of all, I'm most proud that we had four or five stops in a row to get us to that point. Without our defense it would've never been that. Feel real comfortable obviously with Geo. He made two shots tonight -- two huge ones. Big rebound, Akwasi (Yeboah) made some big shots before that. Everyone kinda made some huge plays for us. It takes a whole team in order to win, but Geo certainly down the stretch was huge."

On back-and-forth second half: "You just gotta defend. It doesn't matter, leads. When you have a lead in this league, it doesn't matter when you're down. This is a great league. You're gonna be up some, down some. I never worry about any of that. I didn't think we were great tonight. I think we can learn a lot from this game. But we figured out a way to win and thats the most important thing. We're onto one of our toughest games, against Purdue so there's no break in the action here."

On Akwasi Yeboah reaching 1500 career points: "Awesome. He was terrific tonight. He's been a huge addition to our program. He's mature. We're kinda young obviously as a basketball program. He's our best academic student. He comes to work every day. I'm just proud of him. I'm glad he's here. That's a lot of points. Congratulations Akwasi."

On the RAC's environment today: "We're undefeated at home. Obviously the RAC has been a huge advantage. The students are awesome. The Riot Squad, the cheerleaders, the dance team, the band. And then our community. They come out. It makes a huge difference. We needed every person today and they helped us."

On significance of first Big Ten home-and-home sweep: "I think all these things are big things. There's a lot of good teams in this league. We say you gotta climb the ladder one step at a time and it's something that we needed to do. Thankfully these guys stepped up down the stretch and we were able to do that. These are big things. Being undefeated at home. Sweeping teams in the league hadn't been done before. These guys are doing some things that hadn't been done before and I think that's great."

On overcoming 6-point deficit in the second half: "Five straight stops. There were long rebounds too. Everyone had to come together. We're a good defensive team. I didn't love our defense today. I think watching the film afterwards, I'm really gonna be not happy cause when we're connected defensively we can guard people. We had a lot of breakdowns today. We had one day to prepare for this game. That's no excuse, we got home real late from Iowa and (had an) NCAA day off and had one day to prepare against a really good team. Our defense wasn't great, but it was great when it needed to be. And our offense too. Happy for that, that's how you win games sometimes. You have to grind them out. I'm an old-fashioned grinder, I appreciate those kinds of games when you're not at your best and you still figure out a way to win."

On performance of Myles Johnson: "He altered and blocked a ton (of shots), we needed every one, The last time we played them, Myles was terrific. I had him in my office yesterday, (I) told him it's not gonna be like that today. They surrounded him. They made their adjustments to him, but he still figured out a way to really help us on the defensive end, getting some timely rebounds and put-backs and all the things that he does. He's an important guy and (had) a couple of assists, too. He continues to grow and that's an important part of our development as a program."

On practice mentality going forward: "You gotta appreciate wins. It's hard to win in this league, it's hard to win in college basketball. We're gonna watch film tomorrow and we gotta move on quickly, too. These guys have been really good and they've been getting better at practicing the right way. I hope that's more of the same tomorrow."