 Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell previews B1G matchup versus Illinois Hoops
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-17 12:50:48 -0600') }} basketball Edit

TKR TV: Rutgers Hoops HC Steve Pikiell previews Illinois matchup

On Thursday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball head coach Steve Pikiell spoke to the media about his team's hot start to the season and previewed the upcoming Big Ten game against No. 13 Illinois.

