Head Coach Steve Pikiell Opening Statement...

“Great crowd and great basketball game. Nebraska is terrific, they have beaten a lot of really good teams and they cause many problems. We didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for this. I’m very thankful the crowd and the students were here. Our students are back and we were very connected today. I’m very happy we’re getting healthier and it was a great environment. Fred [Hoiberg] has done a terrific job and has gotten great players in the portal. Great team win today. We outrebounded a good rebounding team and now we have to go on the road again."

On setting a program record for rebounds...

“That wasn’t one of our strengths early on. The guards were really challenged and Austin [Williams] coming back from his injuries set a spark for us, as well as Mawot [Mag] and Aundre [Hyatt]. It’s a team effort because we were not really good in that area for a while and it hurt us. We’ll get more guys back here soon too. The team that usually rebounds is the team that wins.”

On Nebraska scoring droughts...

“We were locked in and didn’t have a lot of time to prepare. They are a hard team with hard sets. Tomanaga is a problem and they have a point in mixing position. Their center can play as their point guard. Brice Williams is also a heck of a player. The backboards really were the key in getting us where we needed to be, we got a lot of second opportunities.”

On how this win affects moving season forward...

“It’s always a challenging season, and this league is challenging. We got to keep doing what we’re doing. I tell these guys, games aren't won on computers, they’re won with the work and preparation you do. For only having a day to prepare, these guys did a fantastic job at locking in, they watched a ton of film, but it’s nice to be at home too. It’s a tough league to go on the road in. The home crowd gives us a huge advantage too. So, we’re thankful for that, and we’ll keep getting better."

On Clifford Omoruyi...

“They double team all the time in the post. Every night Cliff goes up against different defenses that do different things against them so he has to soak in whatever the game plan is quickly. And we have to do a really good job but team’s mark him down first on the scouting report. So he always has to be better than the scouting report and tonight he was just so active. I just loved his approach, he had a great practice yesterday, I’m just real proud of him.”

On all starters in double-digits...

"Our bench helps us too. Noah [Fernandes] comes in and makes two huge free throws. Gavin [Griffiths] came in and made a couple big shots for us. J-Mike [Jamichael Davis] always plays great defense. Oskar [Palmquist] is always an energy guy. Wolf [Antoine Woolfolk] came in and gave us a good spark and we went on a run. It was good to give Cliff a couple minutes of rest. But when your starters all score in double figures, that’s a good sign. This group has only started a few games together with Austin’s and Mowat’s injuries."

On Jeremiah Williams & Emmanuel Ogbole...

“It’s not up to me, but they are both really close.”