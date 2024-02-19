On the loss...

“They are a very good team, first and foremost. Our defense has been spectacular the last five games and it wasn’t today. We gave up too many open looks and we gave up too much in the paint. I give Ben Johnson credit. I think he’s done a fantastic job. We can’t give up 81 points on the road. We scored plenty of points to be really competitive, but it is the first time in a while that our defense wasn’t where it needed to be. It’s always on the coach. I thought (Dawson) Garcia made some big plays for them and their big man(Pharell Payne) was spectacular. Tip of the hat to them, giving up 52 percent shooting from the floor is not Rutgers basketball and especially when you go on the road you have to play Rutgers basketball.”

On Minnesota’s second half adjustments....

“At the beginning of the game and the beginning of the second half we couldn’t string together stops. In the second half we got some layup opportunities that could have kept us around, but we didn’t finish those off. You have to do that on the road and you can’t send a team to the foul line 34 times because that makes your life really difficult.”

On Minnesota’s second chances on offense....

“They’re a good offensive team and they don’t need second shots. We have been rebounding well and (Pharell) Payne is a big strong buffalo. He’s a kid who has power and strength. I thought we got a little fatigued and didn’t execute our game the way it needed to be in order to keep them off the glass.”

On Clifford Omoruyi’s performance....

“They came and got help to guard Cliff late in the second half. When you get behind you change your offensive game plan to try to get to the rim and once we got in one-and-ones, I tried to stop the clock and get guys downhill. Again, we scored plenty of points (to win) and didn’t play Rutgers defense. When you’re on the road in this league that’s what you will get.”