Coach Pikiell’s Opening Statement

“I’m honored to be the head coach at Rutgers. I love it here. I really like this team. We have a really nice vibe about us. I’m excited and thankful our veterans that came back having five returning players who started games for us last year.”

Coach Pikiell on Clifford Omoruyi Coming Back To RU

“We are first thankful he came back and that he came back to graduate being a Dean’s List student. He’s starting to handle the ball, shoot it better, and become a more vocal leader on the court. The NBA workouts were very beneficial for him taking the feedback that he got and he worked really hard at it. He’s going to mean a lot to our program, our university because of the type of kid he is.”

Coach Pikiell on Aundre Hyatt’s development

“He’s taken his game to a whole different level. He’s putting the ball on the floor, and he’s become more vocal in a leadership position. He’s become a complete basketball player and he’s bound for a spectacular season.”

Coach Pikiell on the fast-paced approach

“This group is just more athletic and faster than we had in the past. The biggest thing a fast-paced game affects is the quicker you should the ball, the quicker you are on defense. I think last year we were the fourth-best defensive team in the country and the game gets slowed down when you play 19-20 seconds into the shot clock.”

Coach Pikiell on Antonio Chol’s offseason progress

“He gained 18 pounds from last year, so his body is changing. He’s a terrific shooter, but he is getting more confident putting the ball on the floor and making plays passing the ball. He needed to make the biggest jumps on the defensive end and he’s more active and has tremendous length.”

Coach Pikiell on the 2023-24 Scarlet Knights

“I like our depth this year. We haven’t had this in past seasons. Every guy can come in and help us in different ways. Every year is exciting. I love that part of basketball and I like the challenges that come with a new season.”

Coach Pikiell on Mawot Mag's return from injury

“He’s been awesome. When he is ready, he’ll be ready to go. We are really excited with his progress. He’s way ahead of schedule and doing more and more every single day.”

Coach Pikiell on Antoine Woolfolk's expectations

“Wolf can handle the ball. He’s really crafty when scoring against Cliff in practice. He lost weight, which made him more athletic and out of that football body. This was the first time he had a full offseason of just pure basketball, and he stayed on campus the whole summer.

Coach Pikiell on backcourt depth

“This group has shot the ball at an elite level. They pass the ball at an advanced level. The maturity and versatility stand out with Jamichael Davis, Noah Fernandes, Derek Simpson, and Gavin Griffiths with new opportunities to prove themselves.”

Coach Pikiell on Noah Fernandes

“I loved his family and his maturity. Watching him play live and then watching the film, you can tell he can really play and he’s very crafty while being a leader.”

Coach Pikiell on Gavin Griffiths

“He loves to be in the gym. He’s super athletic. He’s known to be a great shooter, but he can also pass and handle the ball. He’s going to have a great year. I think he is one of the more talented players in the country and he was ranked that way out of high school.”