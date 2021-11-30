TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Clemson postgame

Opening Statement: “Great environment today. The fans were loud, the place was awesome. We played a really good Clemson team, third in the nation in three-point shooting. Brandin Knight did a great job with the scout. These guys played their hearts out. We're down Geo, one of our most experienced guys. These guys really stepped it up today. I thought everyone that checked in the game really helped us Andre was good. How about Jalen Miller coming in and saying, coach I can help. This team's getting better. We're going to be going to be a team to beat. We're going to keep improving. This team works hard every day in practice, my best practice team by far and the leadership that these guys have. Caleb and Paul had to guard really good guards. Ron made plays down the stretch. A really good team win and I’m thankful for the people that showed up and gave us that energy.”

On the team’s perimeter defense: “They were third in the nation from three. All their guards are shooting well over 45% from three-point land. I thought we were locked in. Our guys are figuring it out a little bit. College basketball is tough. We were in a stance, we were active. I liked our substitution patterns. And we made some timely baskets too. Down the stretch, we made some stops. We've come up short in a couple of one possession games. And we did it today against good basketball team. Clemson will win a lot of games. And they are well coached.”

On the team: “My team gets better every day. We're a good basketball team. Sometimes it doesn't happen in the first minute of the season. But these guys work hard. I’m proud of these guys. They come in every single day and they get after it. We'll figure out how to make ourselves better. We've been in one possession games, three games that didn't come out our way. I'm excited about these guys. I'll say it again. I'm excited about these guys. We will get Geo Baker back. Our young guys will keep getting better. Cliff, Ralph and Andre. We will continue to improve as a team this year. It's a long season.

On Jalen Miller making his season debut: Awesome. There was some talk of him redshirting, but to his credit he came in and said ‘coach, I can help.’ It was him, every day ‘coach I know I can help’. Especially now with Geo out for who knows how long. He came in and gave us a great lift. He can really pressure the ball and do some good things. You saw him do some really good things today, so I’m really happy with it.”

On the atmosphere: “The fans are awesome. The band, the students section, the cheerleaders. It was great. It makes a huge difference. I know the Clemson guys thought it was an awesome environment. And that's what we need. We need that. That's been an advantage for us. They weren’t here all last year. Our guys didn't like playing in quiet. It was a really, really great environment. I appreciate them all very much.They decided to be here to support this team and we needed that. I'm very thankful to Rutgers Nation and they should be really happy about the effort that these guys put forward.

On Caleb McConnell: “Caleb and I have a great relationship. I never worried about his shooting. Seasons are long. He’s made a lot of shots for us. He's defended well. He had Nick Honor today. The other day, he had six steals and nine assists. A lot is made of the ball going in the basket. I understand that. But he's a good shooter and a good player and he's made a ton of big shots for us. It comes your way, sometimes you're a hitter and you're in like a bad groove. And all sudden you get five-for-five. I have a ton of faith in him. The way he defends you know, he helps us in so many other ways. It was nice it was nice to see it go in for him.”