TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball G Dylan Harper's NBA Draft Press Conference

Former Rutgers Basketball Five-Star freshman Dylan Harper talked with many media members on Wednesday following the 2025 NBA Draft, where he went No. 2 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

Q. Dylan, several times you've mentioned nothing was set in stone about whether you were going to San Antonio. Now that it's official, you kind of let it set in a little bit, how are you feeling about it?

DYLAN HARPER: Man, I feel great. I feel good. I almost cried. There's every emotion you could possibly feel, I felt during that moment. I was ready to get with that organization, man, ready to get things rolling. I'm just super excited and happy and always grateful for everything.

Q. Other than the obvious answer, who amongst the Spurs players are you most looking forward to playing with?

DYLAN HARPER: Definitely really all the guys. But I think Stephon Castle. Obviously you said besides Wemby. So Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox. When you play with such good players, it just elevates your game. When you got that many ball handlers on the court, you can really space the court out. It makes the game so much easier for everyone else. Having the opportunity to be on the floor with all of them is great.

Q. You talked a little bit about the younger players, Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, obviously De'Aaron Fox is established. Clearly it's exciting to get drafted in the NBA but to go to a place with such history, what are those emotions with such a young group?

DYLAN HARPER: I think all my life it's always been how can I go somewhere where you make something happen and obviously get to the championship. I think with that young group, they're in the right direction. They've got a great everything, man, from the front office to the equipment manager, to the video guy. Them all around are great. I think the coach over there is great. I'm just happy that I'm a part of it now.

Q. What does it mean for you to have your family here to celebrate the biggest moment thus far in your career?

DYLAN HARPER: I mean, it means everything to me. It means the world. I think my family has been there with me through thick and thin, through times where times got rough, where we were all the way at the top of the mountain. Just to have them here supporting me either from the table or from the stands, I appreciate it. I truly love each and every one of them.

Q. I'm sure you're probably aware the Spurs have had the Rookie of the Year two years in a row now. Do you see it as a challenge to make it three in a row?

DYLAN HARPER: I think definitely. It's definitely a goal of mine to make it three in a row. I think the coaching staff and the players are going to make it easy for me to go out there and showcase my talent, so definitely.

Q. What does it feel like to be the next Filipino American that Filipinos would look up to? Because ESPN put up graphic of you, Jordan Clarkson, Jalen Green.

DYLAN HARPER: I mean, it definitely is surreal just because my mom's family history, mom's family background and all the efforts that her family put into me. Just me wanting to rep them and wanting to be out there and show my colors and show truly who I am. So it's definitely great.

Q. Dylan, it's exciting to get drafted but even more when you see your teammate Ace Bailey go No. 5. What was your reaction to that?

DYLAN HARPER: I love that guy, man. Y'all understand the stuff he's been through, all the bad talk, everyone talking about him. He just continues to put a smile on his face every day, and every day no matter what's going on. I love that man. I'm so happy for him. The sky's the limit.

Utah got a great guy, a great prospect and a great family guy, who is always going to take care of the next person.

Q. You stayed home for school and now you're being drafted away from home. How are you feeling about leaving home now?

DYLAN HARPER: I mean, it's definitely an adjustment. In my head, I'm thinking this is really my college, because Rutgers is right down the road, 50 minutes -- that's like high school part 2 for me. Now officially being far away, middle of the country, just excited, honestly. Just ready for this new journey in my life. I'm going to take it with grace, and I'm going to be happy wherever I end up at.

Q. Your mom was a bit of a hooper too. What does it mean to have her here and what she's meant to you over those years in AAU coaching and such?

DYLAN HARPER: Man, she means the world to me. She's been coaching me from like first grade all the way to senior year of high school. For her to see this moment and just to be there for my journey and see all the good and all the bad, it probably means the world to her just as much as me. I love my mom. Everything I do is definitely for her.

Q. What does it mean to be the highest pick in Rutgers history?

DYLAN HARPER: Dang. I mean, it's definitely exciting, grateful. I think me and my fellow (draftee) Ace Bailey, we took a chance at Rutgers. I think me and him could have probably got the best experience we could have got out of it just from the standpoint of the highs and lows and the great people taking care of us. I feel like the Spurs are definitely just like that but just a different level, next level. Just great people around and a great organization. It's definitely amazing.