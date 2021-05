TKR staff members Chris Nalwasky and Richard Schnyderite talk about all things Rutgers Athletics this past week, including the Schiano press conference, spring ball, Rutgers Baseball resurgence and more.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board