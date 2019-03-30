Rutgers safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Noah Joseph met with the media after the practice that was open to season ticket holders on Saturday. See what he had to say in the video above. Check out the quotes below.

NOAH JOSEPH

On play in the scrimmage from his group

“It was up and down. It was very inconsistent. We have a lot of young guys you’re going to have that. We’re still trying to figure out who can play where and what they can do and just rotating guys. All the attitude’s have been awesome.”

On concern on filling holes left by guys like Saquan Hampton and Kiy Hester

“Yeah, there’s always a concern. We lost really good players and we moved Damon Hayes back to corner. It’s fun though because they have good skillsets. Like we did today, we just have to let them play ball. They’re going to have some good plays and some bad plays. It’s about working and learning from mistakes.”

On Tim Barrow

“He’s done great. The thing about Tim which is awesome is when you walk past him in the hallway or when we’re in a meeting, he has a smile. He works really hard at the game and he cares. He has to be more consistent, and that’s a common theme with young guys working on their eyes and being more physical. But, he’s leaving everything he has out there on the field.”

On what he tells scouts about Saquan Hampton

“He played a lot of man for us and what I want them to understand is the kind of range he has. He ran a great 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, which we knew he would, and he can go sideline to sideline. Last year, we didn't use him in that role. He played some man on the slot. I want them to understand is he can do that. He cares, he’s a kid who can learn, and he’s a kid who will work and make a coach and team proud to have him.”

On Damon Hayes moving to corner

“His personality is more built for corner. It’s just let him play one-on-one. He’s locking guys down. He’s comfortable and it’s his natural position. He’s going to help our defense.”

On Malik Dixon

“He just makes plays. He might be totally wrong, but he’s a natural football player and he’s got unbelievable length and skills. He might be dead wrong, but all of sudden, there’s the football and Malik making plays. We just have to hone him in and help him understand what he’s supposed to do when he’s supposed to do it.”

On Jarrett Paul

“He’s been awesome. We were worried about him (when he switched from cornerback) like is he going to be physical enough. He actually is. His biggest thing is when you’re back there, you have to control things and you have to be talk and be vocal. He’s honestly been a really good surprise. He’s got unbelieveale skill and he’s been physical.”

On Christian Izien

“He’s very, very explosive and twitchy. He understands the game and has a natural feel for it. He makes plays left and right. He’s the been the guy who has been the physical tone setter for our secondary.”

On set positions

“We’re mixing guys right now. We have Barrow, JP, and Lawrence Stevens working the free on the boundary. At the strong, we have Christian, Malik, and Naijee (Jones).”