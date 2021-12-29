TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers vs. Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl

Just when you thought the Rutgers football team's season ended a month ago after losing to Maryland (or wining in Simland), the Scarlet Knights got the call to play Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE UNTIL SPRING (3/20) -- CLICK HERE

How will game shake out? Watch the NCAA Football 14 simulation below to get a taste of the action.

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that mind. Those who are not playing in the bowl game are also not all known.