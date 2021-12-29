 TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers vs. Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-29 22:01:03 -0600') }}

TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers vs. Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl

Chris Nalwasky
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

Just when you thought the Rutgers football team's season ended a month ago after losing to Maryland (or wining in Simland), the Scarlet Knights got the call to play Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

How will game shake out? Watch the NCAA Football 14 simulation below to get a taste of the action.

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that mind. Those who are not playing in the bowl game are also not all known.

Rutgers football Simland vs. IRL, 2021
Opponent Sim result Actual result

Temple

13-3 Rutgers

61-14 Rutgers

at Syracuse

24-7 Rutgers

17-7 Rutgers

Delaware (FCS East)

31-6 Rutgers

45-13 Rutgers

at Michigan

17-13 Rutgers

20-13 Michigan

Ohio State

38-7 Ohio State

52-13 Ohio State

Michigan State

21-9 Rutgers

31-13 Michigan State

at Northwestern

10-3 Northwestern

21-7 Northwestern

at Illinois

17-10 Rutgers

20-14 Rutgers

Wisconsin

10-0 Wisconsin

52-3 Wisconsin

at Indiana

20-7 Indiana

38-3 Rutgers

at Penn State

15-3 Penn State

28-0 Penn State

Maryland

7-0 Rutgers

40-16 Maryland

Wake Forest (Gator Bowl)

SEE VIDEO ABOVE

DEC. 31

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

{{ article.author_name }}