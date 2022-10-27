News More News
TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Minnesota

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
The Rutgers football team will look to keep momentum going as it plays Minnesota on the road in warm Minneapolis. But before that, the Scarlet Knights and Gophers battle in SimLand.

Watch the NCAA Football 14 simulation below to get a taste of the action.

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that mind.

We are also not sure why sometime random players enter the game, especially in the second half.

Rutgers football SimLand vs. IRL, 2022
Opponent Sim result Actual result

at Boston College

29-6 BC

22-21 RU

WAGNER

--

--

at Temple

30-13 RU

16-14 RU

IOWA

23-20 RU

27-10 Iowa

at Ohio State

58-17 OSU

49-10 OSU

NEBRASKA

56-49 RU

14-13 Neb

INDIANA

38-35 IU

24-17 RU

at Minnesota



MICHIGAN



at Michigan State



PENN STATE



at Maryland



Final record

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

