The Rutgers football team will look to keep momentum going as it plays Minnesota on the road in warm Minneapolis. But before that, the Scarlet Knights and Gophers battle in SimLand.

Watch the NCAA Football 14 simulation below to get a taste of the action.

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that mind.

We are also not sure why sometime random players enter the game, especially in the second half.