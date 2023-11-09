Advertisement
TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Iowa, 2023

The bowl-eligible Rutgers football team will look to get its first win at Iowa on Saturday in a Big Ten Conference clash.

But before that, the Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes battle in SimLand.

Watch the NCAA Football 14 simulation below to get a taste of the action.

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that in mind. We are also not sure why sometimes random players enter the game, especially in the second half.

Also, this is a video game. Do not take this to heart.

Rutgers football SimLand vs. IRL, 2023
Opponent Sim result Actual result

NORTHWESTERN

24-14 RU

24-7 RU

TEMPLE

.

.

VIRGINIA TECH

.

.

at Michigan

31-24 MICH

31-7 MICH

WAGNER

-

-

at Wisconsin

52-20 WISC

24-13 WISC

MICHIGAN STATE

37-25 MSU

27-24 RU

at Indiana

23-17 RU

31-14 RU

OHIO STATE

30-0 OSU

35-16 OSU

at Iowa

.

.

at Penn State

.

.

MARYLAND

.

.

BOWL GAME TBA

.

.

